Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chairman, Ondo State council of traditional rulers and Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan Obateru has debunked sponsoring any form of attack against any of his subject, including the deposed traditional ruler of the town, Adebanjo Mafimisebi.

The monarch said neither he nor any of his loyalists was involved in attacking any member of his community or their residence.

Obateru who is also the chairman, Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council, said as a revered monarch in Yoruba land he would not for any reason attack any individual or group of people either in his domain or outside it.

The monarch was alleged to have attacked some residents of the town including a deposed traditional ruler of the town, Mafimisebi during the distribution of palliatives to the people of the town.

Obateru succeeded Mafimisebi as the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom when the later was deposed by the Supreme Court.

The two of them, have however been at loggerheads since Obateru ascended the throne in 2009.

However, the monarch attributed the allegation to the handiwork of his detractors, saying that the allegation was baseless and unfounded.