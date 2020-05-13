Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Traditional ruler of Ikaram Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Andrew Momodu, has raised the alarm over frequent invasion of farmland in his domain by suspected herdsmen of Fulani extraction.

Akala of Ikaram-Akoko said the development could cause an impending famine and hunger in the state if not curtailed

He alleged that herdsmen are destroying and stealing farm crops on daily basis.

Oba Momodu, a retired Naval commodore, said: “The alarm become imperative when one considers the huge investment on farms through credit facilities to boost production.”

The traditional ruler said there was no day without case of vandalisation of farm crops resulting to uproar between farmers and herdsmen in the area.

He appealed to the state government to make laws that will make invasion of farmland and destruction of farms punishable.

The monarch also urged farmers not to take laws into their hands but report cases of farm destruction to the appropriate security agents that will mediate between farmers and herdsmen.