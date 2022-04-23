From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Traditional rulers in Ondo State under the aegis of Ondo State council of traditional rulers have mourned the departure of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

Chairman of the council who is also the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi in a statement said the death of Oba Adeyemi was the end of an era.

“Oba Adeyemi was a bridge builder and one of the longest reigning and foremost monarchs in Yoruba land and the country at large.

“The Alaafin contributed immensely to the growth of the entire Yoruba nation as well as the country at large.

“His wealth of experience and love for education coupled with unequalled quest for knowledge made him so unique and stood out throughout his reign as the Alaafin.

“Although kabiyesi lived a fufiled life, we are pained and feel saddened that he is leaving us at a time when his wealth of experience is still needed within the traditional institution,” he added.