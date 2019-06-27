Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has seized 6703.71 kg of hard drugs and psychotropic substances in the last six months.

The State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr Haruna Gagara, disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

Gagara said the drugs seized by the command include 5784.61Kg of Cannabis Sativa, 917.04 of Psychotropic substances, 2Kg of ‘Skuchies’ and 42.1 grams of Cocaine between January and June this year.

The commander revealed that farms of Cannabis Sativa measuring 188 hectares were also destroyed. Besides, he disclosed that 22 persons were convicted for various offences bordering on drug abuse, while 119 suspects were arrested during the same period.

In the areas of Drug Demand Reduction (DDR), the command admitted that nine persons were successfully counselled and discharged during the period.

He said “61 suspects between the ages of 14 and 50 years were also referred for counselling from the supply reduction unit. Public enlightenment and awareness campaigns were carried out in 16 different locations within the state.

“Based on the statistics above, it is imperative that government, communities, families, schools, NGOs and media should take necessary steps to counteract drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state,” he added.

Gagara noted that the level of drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the country posed threats to security of the nation and also the health of citizens who indulged in nefarious activities.

“The teeming number of Nigerian youths currently undergoing counselling and rehabilitation for drug abuse is quite alarming and devastating.

”The rising number of Nigerian youths suffering from one form of mental illness or the other due to substance abuse has continued to be on the increase.

“To provide justice for health, we need to promote humane conditions of imprisonment to ensure health for all and justice for all,” he added.