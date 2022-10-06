From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The senatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ondo Central senatorial district, Hon Seun Majasan has lost his father, Dr Isaac Adebayo Majasan.

Dr Majasan, who was until his death a community leader and a celebrated mathematician, died at the age of 70.

The deceased who retired as a senior mathematics lecturer at the Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, was the Chief Organist of the Anglican Church, Ila-Orangun before his death.

In a statement issued by Hon Majasan, the deceased died after a brief illness and funeral arrangements will soon be announced by the family.

The Ondo State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has sympathised with Hon. Seun Majasan on his father’s death.

In a statement issued by the state chairman of the NNPP and the Acting State Secretary, Pastor Peter and Mr Ayodele Adebowale, respectively, the party expressed regret on the death of Majasan.

“We the Executives and the entire members of our great party in Ondo State and Nigeria in general sympathize with one of our candidates, Hon Seun Majasan, the Ondo central senatorial district candidate over the passing away of his father,” the party said.