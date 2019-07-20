Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has assured that his government will ensure prompt promotion of all deserving civil servants in the state.

Akeredolu, who addressed civil servants during the swearing in ceremony of newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, said his administration will not deprive civil servants of their rights, including adequate payment of salaries and other benefits.

Besides assuring the public servants of his administration’s determination to keep the workforce motivated for optimum service delivery, the governor added that their welfare would be a priority.

He also assured the people of the state of his determination not to allow political considerations to overwhelm good reason and sound judgment.

“The new appointees have been drawn from the civil service, teaching and local government services,” Akeredolu said.

“The government, under our leadership, has continued to insist on equity and merit as the guiding principles propelling our decision on crucial issues. We shall continue to tow this part of progress in the service of

our people,” he added.

The governor reminded the newly promoted permanent secretaries that they were chosen among the plenitude of outstanding professionals and, therefore, asked them to consider themselves lucky for the elevation.

“This administration continues to run an open-door policy. We are convinced that the best way to secure the confidence of the people and the public servants is through transparency.

“We have been able to manage the lean resources of our people. We will continue to recognise and reward merit. We will not allow anyone to be denied his or her due under our watch.

“We will erect a protective shield for the weak but diligent against even the remotest suggestion of oppression,” he added.

The governor said the promotion of the newly permanent secretaries was not predicated on politics but on merit.

He warned that his administration would not shirk from its responsibility to take courageous decisions, even if they hurt.

“Anyone who works against the general interest of the people will be pursued and sanctioned vigorously.

“We will encourage diligence, honesty and dedication to the service of the people,” he declared