From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four persons who allegedly raped some teenagers and robbed some people in the state.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Mr Hameed Bodunrin, who paraded the four suspects at the headquarters of the command in Akure said the suspects were arrested for offences ranging from rape, child defilement and stealing of motorcycle.

The NSCDC boss, who lamented the high rate of rape and defilement of minors, said anyone involved in such inhuman acts will not go unpunished.

He said the arrest of the suspects was made possible due to credible intelligence.

According to him “the Antihuman Trafficking Ilegal Migration and Gender-Based Unit of the command swang into action having gotten a wind of a suspect who raped a four-year-old girl who just returned from school.

‘Our officers acted professionally by whisking away the suspect who was almost killed by some angry mob. The Suspect named Oke Adebomi aged 29 years was arrested at Adegoroye street Oshinle, Akure in Ondo State.

‘From the statement of the suspect, he confessed that he sexually abused the four-year-old girl by kissing and using his manhood to caress her private part. Medical Examination however revealed there was no penetration but there were signs that he used his manhood on the private part of the innocent girl.

‘In another development, a thirteen-year-old girl was gang-raped by Oluwadare Olawale and Suraju who both hail from Ilepa, Ikare Akoko in Ondo State. The most disheartening part of the case is that the victim was lured, abducted to a private apartment and the two suspects took turns in raping the victim.

‘Although Suraju is currently at large, our intelligence personnel are on his trail; Oluwadare Olawale however confessed to the crime blaming the occurrence on the devil.

‘On 13th August 2021 at Oba Ile in Akure North Local Government, our men also arrested a suspect named Aanu Jimoh with a Boxer Motorcycle which he confessed to have stolen from the Palace of Olowo of Owo,’ he added.

Bodunrin affirmed that the four suspects would be charged to court at the end of an investigation.