Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has lined up two suspects arrested for allegedly terrorising the people of the state.

The suspects were also alleged of obtaining by false pretence and conspiracy to commit heinous crimes.

While parading the suspects who were identified as Asukwo Abednego and Ajiwe Oluwaseun, the state commandant of the corps, Eweka Edenabu said the arrest was made possible based on credible Intelligence and Information gathering.

He said men of the command had been on the trail of the suspects for several months.

According to him, the two suspects are part of the gang that have been terrorising the people of Osinle, Ijoka, Danjuma, Oluwatuyi and Oke Aro areas in Akure.

He said, “The suspects were arrested based on sustained Intelligence which propelled our men to swing into action which led to the arrest of the suspects”.

The commandant said the two suspects have confessed to the crime through their statements.

“According to their mode of operation, One of the suspects normally pose as Okada rider in search of passengers while the other two suspects would hide.

“As soon as the motorcycle picks a passenger and approaches a lonely terrain; the rider would stop in the pretence that the motorcycle was faulty and the two suspects would come out from their hideouts, unleash terror on the victim and cart away all his or her belongings

“Items such as one unregistered motorcycle, a woman’s bag containing baby and female clothes, canvass with a sum of four thousand six hundred and thirty Naira, an ITEL Android w6501 Phone, Blackberry phone and small ITEL phone were recovered at the point of arresting Asukwo Abednego and Ajiwe Oluwaseun.

“As at the time they were arrested, about Seven Victims have identified the suspects as notorious criminals

“However, an investigation is still ongoing as the suspects will be appropriately charged to court for justice to take its course,” he added.

