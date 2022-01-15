From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 124 suspects who committed different offences were arrested by the Ondo State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) between January and December, 2021.

The state commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Hammed Abodunrin disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command in Akure on Friday.

He said the command handled about 1725 cases in 2021 out of which 124 arrests were made.

Some of the cases handled by the command according to Abodunrin include illegal dealing in petroleum products (19), malicious damage of farmlands (17), illegal mining activities (10), illegal operations of Private Guard Companies (two) and stolen of prepaid meters (eight).

Other cases are robbery (12), missing child (11), sexual assault/rape (27), child trafficking (five) and job racketeering (three).

“Also, our Anti-Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration and Gender Unit handled 185 cases, 140 arrests were made with four of the cases transferred to NAPTIP and two transferred to Ministry of Women Affairs, while 157 of the cases were settled.