From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 124 suspects who committed different offences were arrested by the Ondo State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) between January and December, 2021.

The state commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Hammed Abodunrin disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command in Akure on Friday.

He said the command handled about 1725 cases in 2021 out of which 124 arrests were made.

Some of the cases handled by the command according to Abodunrin include illegal dealing in petroleum products (19), malicious damage of farmlands (17), illegal mining activities (10), illegal operations of Private Guard Companies (2) and stolen of prepaid meters (8).

Other cases are robbery (12), missing child (11), sexual assault/rape (27), child trafficking (5) and job racketeering (3).

Abodunrin said “in the year under review, 124 suspects were arrested by the Intelligence and Investigation Department and 20 of the cases are still pending in the court. 284,540 litres of petroleum products were recovered while nine trucks were impounded alongside with four wooden boats from the coastal area of the same.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Also, our Anti-Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration and Gender Unit handled 185 cases, 140 arrests were made with four of the cases transferred to NAPTIP and two transferred to Ministry of Women Affairs, while 157 of the cases were settled.

“The command was able to use Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to resolve 305 cases in the year 2021. The Command also witnessed transformations in many other key areas. Some of the trainings conducted in 2021 to enhance the capacity of the personnel in discharging their duties effectively include firefighting and prevention training aimed at upscaling the skills of personnel in fire prevention and management.

“In the just concluded year, a Special Female Squad was tactically trained to respond to school protection in the state and Rapid Response Squad to tackle crimes promptly. With the inauguration of a Cybercrime Forensic ICT Training Centre in the Command, crime can be solved in record time.

“It is also worthy to mention that the command enjoyed a seamless working relationship with other sister agencies in the State and this could be seen before, during and after the yuletide period as we collaborated to keep the State safe.

He advised the general public to continue to give credible intelligence as the Command is poised to serve the people better in the new year.