From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday said it handled 150 cases of domestic violence, rape and other domestic crimes between January and December 2022.

The state commandant of the corps, Mr Olatundun Olayinka, stated this during a media parley at the command headquarters in Akure.

Olayinka explained that the cases show that the rate of rape and other domestic crimes are on the increase, stressing that the statistics shows a higher number of reported cases as against 2021.

He said: “Between January and December 2022, 1900 cases were incidented with the following statistical details: suspected dealing in adulterated petroleum products (14), vandalization of transformer (12), stolen prepaid meters (14), malicious damage of farm by herders (35), cybercrime (10), robbery (10), illegal mining (4) amongst many others.

“The Anti-Human Trafficking, Irregular Migration and Gender Unit handled 150 cases which goes to show that the rate of domestic violence, rape and other domestic crimes are on the increase. The statistics above shown a higher number of reported cases as against 2021 which was put at 1725 and this could be due to increase in public confidence in the Corps.

“It is also worthy of note that our 25 Grievance Management Centres cut across the state entertained 510 cases in the year under review with 406 cases resolved using Alternative Dispute Resolution”, he stressed.

The NSCDC boss noted that the rejuvenated Anti-vandalism Unit of the command arrested 15 suspects in the year under review and a total of 163,000 litres of adulterated petroleum products were recovered, while four trucks, seven wooden boats, three sequoia jeep amongst other vandalization tools were also recovered.

“It will interest you to know that the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi graciously gave the command a gun boat to police the water ways of the state in addition to the three existing wooden boats to shore up the capacity of our marine patrol. This has helped in a great deal to keep vandals at bay on our waters.

“The record is incontrovertible, in year 2021 a total of 284,540 litres of adulterated petroleum products were confiscated while 163,000 litres were confiscated in the year under review which is almost 57 percent reduction/success rate. From the Counter Terrorism unit, 172 cases were handled ranging from online fraud, threat to life, cybercrime, stealing and cultism. 154 suspects were arrested (91 male and 63 female)”.

Olayinka said, in the area of protection of critical national assets and infrastructure of government, 30 cases were reported and were promptly dealt with.