By Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 50-year-old driver, Audulahi Kamarudeen, for allegedly defiling two minors.

The NSCDC Commandant in the State, Eweka Edenabu said in a statement issued in Akure on Tuesday that Kamarudeen was arrested after he defiled the 10-year-old girl on Sunday, November 29, in an uncompleted building at Danjuma area of Akure, the state capital.

He said investigations revealed that Kamarudeen had sexually harassed another eight-year-old girl weeks earlier.

‘The 10-year-old girl told investigators that Kamarudeen was a regular visitor to her house and he invited her playfully, covered her mouth and nose while he penetrated her from behind,’ he said.

‘Investigation is on-going; the confessional statement of the suspect confirmed that the semen found on the victim’s innerwear belonged to him.

‘The two girls have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre Annexe in Akure for necessary medical examination and results indicated that there was attempted sexual abuse of the 10-year-old,’ Edenabu added.

He added that the two victims were in protective custody at the NSCDC’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration Unit pending their release to the Ministry of Women Affairs.

The Commandant also stated that Kamarudeen would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.