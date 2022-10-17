From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested eight suspects involved in illegal dealings in petroleum products, conspiracy and forgery.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Olatundun Olayinka, made this disclosure while parading the suspects before newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

Olatundun explained that the corps in her renewed vigour to eradicate the menace of illegal dealings in petroleum products made tactical moves by deploying the Commandant General’s Intelligence Squad who intercepted the suspects at different locations in the State with products suspected to be adulterated diesel.

He explained that a Mack peddler truck with registration number Lagos MUS 149 XA with about 15,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO was arrested at the Bye-pass, Benin-Lagos Expressway in Ondo State with two suspects.

“One Kelvin Idahosa and Oreyie Osahon were arrested at Ajebamidele, Lagos-Ore Expressway, Ondo State with a Mack truck with registration number Edo SGD 60XL with about 50,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO. Also, Piri Sola, male, aged 50 and 3 others were arrested at Ofosu, Edo State with 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO,” he said.

He said the arrest of the suspects was in response to the directive of the Commandant General to rid the country of all economic saboteurs and to protect all national critical assets and Infrastructure.