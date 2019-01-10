Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a pastor at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) identified as Josiah Akinsuyi for allegedly impregnating a 16-year-old female member of the church.

The suspect was said to be the spiritual head of a CAC church in Akure, the state capital, while the girl has been a member of his church for years.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Pedro Awili, while parading the suspect at the headquarters of the command in Akure, said the victim’s father reported the case after the teenager had confessed that she was fours months pregnant.

According to the NSCDC boss, a test conducted on the victim confirmed that she was truly four months pregnant.

The commandant explained that the victim’s family and the suspect were neighbours at Abusoro in Ijoka area of Akure, adding that the victim had earlier been engaged in sexual relations with one Sunday Babatunde before the suspect began to sleep with her.

Awili said: “Our investigation revealed that the pastor had carnal knowledge of the girl three times and we have carried out a test which proved that the girl was four months pregnant.

“Investigation also revealed that the elder sister of the girl had something to do with the pastor because the first time he wanted to have carnal knowledge of the victim, she did not cooperate; she informed her sister about it. The sister allegedly advised her to cooperate with the pastor and they had sexual intercourse which later led to pregnancy,” he added.