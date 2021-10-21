From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a man, Ige Ayodele for allegedly duping some job seekers in the state.

The suspect who was said to be

notorious, allegedly specialises in swindling desperate job seekers.

The state commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Hameed Bodunrin, who paraded the suspect, yesterday, said the suspect had duped unsuspecting job seekers to the tune of N1.9 million.

Aged 44, the suspect, according to Bodunrin, was from Okuta Elerinla estate, Akure and he had duped many members of the public.

Bodunrin said the Counter Terrorist Unit of the command arrested the suspect after series of complaints by 19 victims.

The NSCDC boss disclosed that the suspect had confessed that he has a network of connection of Job offer with a supposed aid to a top government functionary.

He said the suspect collected a whopping sum of N1.9 million from the victims between November 2019 and May 2020.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect took N1.3 million by bank transfer to his personal Account number: First Bank 2024392758. From the statement volunteered by the Suspect he claimed to have sent the money to one Mr Adu for the job slot for NDLEA, Civil Defence and Federal Lecturing job having taken their credentials as well.

