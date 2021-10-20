From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a man for allegedly duping job seekers in the state.

The suspect, Ige Ayodele, allegedly specialises in swindling desperate job seekers.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Hameed Bodunrin, who paraded the suspect before the media on Wednesday, said the suspect had duped unsuspecting job seekers to the tune of N1.9 million.

Aged 44, the suspect, according to Bodunrin, is a resident of Okuta Elerinla Estate, Akure.

Bodunrin said the Counter-Terrorist Unit of the Command arrested the suspect after a series of complaints by 19 victims.

The NSCDC boss disclosed that the suspect had confessed to running a network of connections of job offers with supposed aid to a top government functionary.

According to him, the suspect collected a whopping sum of #1.9 Million Naira from the victims between November 2019 and May 2020.

‘Investigations revealed that the suspect took a sum of #1.3 Million by Bank transfer to his personal Account number: First Bank 2024392758. From the statement volunteered by the suspect, he claimed to have sent the money to one Mr Adu for the job slot for NDLEA, Civil Defence and federal Lecturing job having taken their credentials as well. Every effort to resolve the matter amicably proved abortive; rather, Ige Ayodele repeatedly threatened the victims.

‘At the expiration of our Investigation, the suspect will be charged to court for violation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code Act 2006 and other extant laws. The NSCDC as a Security Agency detest any act of obtaining by false pretence and job racketeering, the general public and desperate job hunters are to refrain from giving money to fraudsters to avoid being swindled.

‘On behalf of the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the NSCDC Ondo Command is appealing to the public to be patient and remain calm till the final recruitment process is concluded. Therefore, anyone caught in the act of obtaining money from innocent people would be charged to court and made to face the music,’ he added.

