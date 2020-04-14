Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Femi Adejuwon, an undergraduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti for allegedly raping a 16-year-old student.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Philip Ayuba, made this disclosure in a statement signed by Mr Ayodeji Olufemi, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) on Tuesday in Akure.

He said “Information reachching us from concerned citizens in Ijoka Area, Akure, on Sunday, April 12, 2020, made us know that a 16-year-old student, who is currently awaiting admission, was allegedly raped by one Femi Adejuwon, an undergraduate of Accountancy Department, Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti.

“The victim narrated her terrible ordeal after being discharged from the Police Clinic, Akure.

“She said that the suspect called her on phone to meet him in his friend’s place. On getting there, Adejuwon took her inside the room, shut the door and raped her.

“She was later rescued in a pool of her blood,” he added.

The commandant said that the suspect later confessed to the crime after much interrogation, blaming devil for the act.

Ayuba, however, added that investigation was still ongoing on the matter and the suspect would be charged to court for justice to take its course.

The commandant, therefore, advised all parents and guardians to watch over their children or wards, especially during this COVID-19 lockdown.

Ayuba also admonished youths to shun all social vices such as rape, theft, cultism, vandalism, riot among others in the good interest of the state.