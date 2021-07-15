From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has impounded three trucks carrying adulterated diesel to some parts of the country.

The Command also arrested three suspects for alleged sales of adulterated diesel.

The three suspects – Adamu Usman, 25, Usman Mohammed, 25, and Shuabu Ishiaku, 21 – were arrested in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state by the Antivandal unit of the command.

Parading the suspects, the state commandant of NSCDC, Hammed Abodunrin, said the arrest followed a tip-off.

He disclosed that some of the suspects are currently at large, adding that efforts are on top gear to apprehend all the suspects involved in the illicit deal.

The commandant stated that Ishiaku who hails from Kolere in Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe State was arrested with a long truck with registration number YOBE PKM 321 XA containing 13,200 litres of diesel.

‘In his extra-judicial statement, the suspect said the truck was originally designed to convey planks of wood but tanks were constructed underneath for easy conveyance of illegally refined diesel transported to intending buyers at their final destination as directed by their boss whom he identified as Shuiabu Amodu,’ Abodunrin said.

‘Secondly, Adamu Usman who hails from Garindanga in Putiskum Local Government Area of Yobe State was equally arrested with a long truck with registration number YOBE DTR 354 XA in the conveyance of 13,200 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum product suspected to be AGO. He confessed that the Truck took off from Ahoada in Rivers State with the aim of delivering the product to intended buyers at Ogere in Ogun State.

‘Also, Mohammed who also hails from Yobe State was apprehended while driving a truck with registration number BAUCHI BAU 68 XR with one tank attached to the truck containing about 6,600 litres of illegally refined petroleum product.

‘From the point of arrest, we deduced that there are two tanks constructed and attached to the truck but only one tank was filled with petroleum product leaving the other one empty.

‘Additionally, another truck with registration number plate YOBE NNR 206 XA was also impounded in Ore town while the suspects took to their heels immediately they sighted the Antivandal Squad. The truck has a tank attached to it which contains about 6,600 litres of illegally refined petroleum product suspected to be diesel,’ he added.

