From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State has declared that any of its officers who compromise the standard of the corps will be dismissed from service.

State Commandant of the Corps Dr Hameed Abodunrin, who read the riot acts to officers and men of the corps during a training retreat said the Commandant General of the corps, ordered that all erring officers be dismissed outrightly.

He said any officer of the corps who engage in any fraudulent and corrupt act will be dismissed from service as well.

He said the retreat which was organised for senior officers of the command in collaboration with the 209 Quick Response Group (QRG) of the Nigerian Air force was to enhance the efficient productivity of the officers.

The commandant who spoke on the theme “Tactics and safety skills enhancement as a tool for tackling contemporary security challenges”, said the current security situation in the country calls for proactive efforts by security personnel, hence training and retraining of his men.

Abodunrin who explained that the retreat became necessary for officers to enhance their skills and have more knowledge for better performance while on the field, disclosed that 95 officers were trained by various experts at the retreat.

He stated further that the NSCDC was known for humanitarian and safety services, saying that the Commandant General had directed all the formations to liaise with the military formations around to seek more knowledge.

“We are here in Nigerian Air Force base to learn more tactics and to enhance our skills for us to be able to confront whatever may be confronting the state in terms of security.

Abodunrin who assured the residents of Ondo State of adequate protection stressed the need for the people to always volunteer information to the security operatives around them.

