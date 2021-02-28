From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Nurses in Ondo State under the auspices of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) will begin a three-day warning strike starting Monday to press home their demands.

The association directed its members across the state to go on strike over the payment of ‘percentage salary’ by the state government.

This is coming on the heels of the ongoing strike embarked upon by medical doctors in the employ of the state government.

The medical doctors had since penultimate week embarked on an indefinite strike.

The nurses said they will embark on the industrial action from Monday, March 1, to Wednesday, March 3.

The directive is contained in a letter dated February 26 and signed by the state Secretary of NANNM, Mr Aina Oluwasegun.

The association also lamented the shortage of nurses in government’s hospitals, obsolete nursing tools to work with, which they said are leading to braindrain in nursing service of the state Hospital Management Board.