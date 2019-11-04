Adewale Banjo

Ondo State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Grace Akpabio, has urged corps members to be independent and not be a burden to their families.

The coordinator made the call in her farewell address to the 2018 Batch ‘C’ (Stream 11) corps members who were discharged from national service.

Akpabio, who was represented by the assistant directors in all the local governments, said the outgoing corps members should use the training acquired during service to advance their cause for better today and guaranteed tomorrow.

“I want you to face tomorrow with zeal and determination to succeed in whatever capacity you may chose to make a decent living. Tap the several opportunities that abound in the country and become the next generation of entrepreneurs and successful business moguls,” she said.

The NYSC boss reminded the participants who enlisted in the mandatory programme last year that the service year has provided them with competitive comparative advantage to combine academic achievement with practical skills to excel in the ever aggressive business environment.

“Your participation in Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training and other empowerment programmes should be a launch pad for you to tell the world that investment on you has never been a fluke.

“As you step into the larger society, endeavour to be good ambassadors of not only your educational institutions, respective families but NYSC and the nation at large. Imbibe the art of hard work, honesty and let integrity you were exposed to during the service to the fatherland be your watchword,” she said.

The coordinator said she believed in their individual and collective abilities to transform Nigeria and restore its economic dignity.

“With your honest contribution of ideas, you will take our country to the higher level and give it a pride of place in the comity of nations. Pursue your dreams with zeal, diligence, goal-setting, and with determination and prayers, you will attain the goal you set for yourself,” Akpabio said.

She said 1,313 corps members received their certificates out of which three got state honours award and 15 collected state coordinator’s commendation certificates while services of four recalcitrant corps members were extended and 14 who absconded the service were recommended for remobilisation.