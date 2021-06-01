From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Students of the Ondo State-owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) Okitipupa have staged a protest against persistent attacks by hoodlums.

The students allege that many of their female colleagues are raped inside their hostels, while several male students have been attacked.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the protesting students said hoodlums often threaten them with [voodoo] charms at night.

The President of the institution’s Students Union Government (SUG), Damilola Okunomo, who led the protest, appealed to traditional rulers and other individuals in the community to come to their rescue.

How long will Indigenes continue to molest, rape and rob OAUSTECH Students.

We say No to Rape

It could be recalled that the town’s police post had been burnt down during the #EndSARS unrest of 2020, a development that has led to a rise in crime.

Okunomo stated that the students could not continue to live in fear while on campus.

‘We are here to learn and to be educated which can only be achieved in a conducive environment.

‘These people often come to our hostels, attack us with guns and cutlasses, whether we are in academic session or not. They carted away our shoes, clothes, phones, televisions, among other belongings.

‘Our lives are at stake because they come with arms and rape,’ Okunomo said.

A spokesman for the institution, Abdulazeez Adebayo, said the school management has commenced moves to stop the attacks.

Adebayo said meetings have been held with community stakeholders to ensure the safety of the students.