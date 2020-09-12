Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

One person has died, while two others sustained serious injuries in a fatal road accident in Ikare-Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The accident which involved a Primera salon car and two motorcycles occurred along Ado-Ekiti/Ikare-Akoko road.

An eyewitness said the car lost control and rammed into the other side of the road, thereby hitting two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction.

It was learnt that men of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) attached to Ikare-Akoko were promptly at hand to rescue the victims but one had died before they were rushed to the hospital.

The unit head of operation and acting unit commander of FRSC in Ikare-Akoko, Mr Kabir Mohammed, ho confirmed the incident said the two injured victims are already receiving medical treatment at the State Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, while the corpse was deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

Mohammed attributed the cause of the accident to brake failure and thereby advised motorists to always see that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them on the roads.

He revealed that the vehicle driver survived the accident, while the two motorcyclists lost their lives.