From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said that his government has directed Fulani herdsmen not registered with the state government to vacate the forests in the state.

The governor, responding to a statement released by the Presidency on the legality of the ultimatum given to Fulani herdsmen to vacate the state, clarified that he did not direct all Fulanis in Ondo State to leave.

Governor Akeredolu, who spoke through the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the statement from the Presidency was ‘unambiguously, the position of the Federal Government.

‘The Ondo State Government did not ask Fulani to leave the state. The governor said herdsmen who are unregistered should leave our forests. The statement from Garba Shehu is a brazen display of emotional attachments and it’s very inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

‘We need to clearly define actions on the part of the Federal Government to decimate the erroneous impression that the inspiration of these criminal elements masquerading as herdsmen is that of power. Our unity is threatened, no doubt.

‘Shehu’s statement states in a breath that the governor fights crime with passion while it is prevaricating on the atrocities. The question is, are the herdsmen who are perpetrating murder, kidnapping and robbery more important than government and even the Federal Government in this case?

‘Ethnic nationality and activism on the part of anyone hiding under the Presidency or federal government is an ill wind,’ he added.