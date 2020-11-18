Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Organized Labour in Ondo State has scolded the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties, Dr Doyin Odebowale over his recent remarks that teachers are using pupils for domestic chores.

The organized labour frowned at the utterance of Odebowale and called on the Governor to caution him against such outburst in the future.

The group noted that the recent utterance of Odebowale was capable of causing industrial disharmony between the state government and the workforce.

In a protest letter signed by the state Chairmen and Secretaries of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Sunday Adeleye-Oluwole, Helen Odofin, Niyi Fabunmi; Omokehinde Shado, Tajudeen Balogun and Kehinde Olomiye respectively, the organized labour stressed the need for Odebowale to apologise to the teachers.

Odebowale had at a news conference in Akure accused teachers in the state of engaging pupils in domestic chores, warning the teachers to desist from using pupils to work in private farms under the guise of practicals for agricultural studies or face sanction.

According to Odebowale, “We gathered that some teachers in schools in rural areas have formed the habit of using pupils to work in their private farms under the guise of doing agricultural practicals. Some send female pupils to be cooking for them.”

But in a letter to Akeredolu dated 17th November, 2020, the organized labour described as “unacceptable, vituperation of Dr. Odebowale against the respected teachers in the employ of Ondo State government who had been doing and giving their best in line with best practices of the teaching profession.”

The letter reads “Abuse they say is inevitable when purpose is not known”. Dear Mr. Governor, the above truism describes the vituperation of Dr. Odebowale against the respected teachers in the employ of Ondo State government who have been doing and giving their best in line with best practices of the teaching profession.

“Your Excellency, it is unthinkable that teachers who have been at home for over seven months of Corona virus compulsory holiday will resume only to be tagged irresponsible by an itinerant personae-non-grata.

“Dear Sir, Labour feels it is high time, people with questionable record be left out of governance and not allowed any space in the public service of our dear state where values and virtues are appreciated in persons exhibiting them, just as our teachers have.

“The mouth diarrhea of Doyin Odebowale has not just manifested in his recent attack against our members in NUT and ASUSS as reported in both electronic and print media, he has verbally too, assaulted teachers and Local Government Workers to the face of the NUT State Chairman calling them unprintable names.

“Your Excellency, we strongly pray that, this will be the very last time Doyin Odebowale will attack either verbally or in print any civil servant in the state or else, the story will not be palatable for him to tell.”

“We equally pray that a total stranger like him causing disharmony and displeasure between labour and government be allowed to go back to his base. The damage he has caused is enough. His Special duties, if unchecked will cause special problem.

“In conclusion, we have enough issues to attend to rather than this distraction. We pray for you that your second term of office shall forbid ‘bad-belle’ people like ‘Odebowale’ who should be in the forest hunting games,” they added.