For the first time since his appointment as the Southwest representative on the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday chaired a Southwest zonal caucus meeting of the party.

In a brief chat with newsmen after the meeting, the governor disclosed that the meeting, which held at the Government House in Osogbo, focused, among other things, on the urgent need to rally support for the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who emerged as the party’s candidate ahead of the governorship election in Ondo State.

According to him, also discussed at the meeting which was attended by the party chairmen of the six States in the Southwest and other members of the APC caucus in the zone, included the need to strategically position the zone ahead of the party’s national convention expected to hold after the Edo and Ondo governorship elections respectively.

Oyetola maintained that part of the strategies was to reach out to all the aggrieved members of the party in all the States of the Southwest, to appeal to them to put the party’s interests above their respective personal interests for the party to progress.

The governor said, “We had a successful deliberation on various issues. First of all was the opportunity the meeting afforded us to fully brief members on the matters on the agenda of the national caretaker committee of the party, of which I’m the representative of the Southwest zone. “The briefing is necessary to enable us to reposition the Southwest strategically ahead of the national convention to hold in six months’ time.

“We also discussed the need to immediately reach out to members that are aggrieved for necessary reconciliation and ensure victory of our party in the coming governorship election in Ondo.