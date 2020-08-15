From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A pastor, identified as Festus Adebayo has been apprehended by the police in Ondo State for allegedly conspiring with another man, Gbemisola Olafusi to use a girl’s menstrual pad for rituals.

Olafusi who is said to be the “boy friend” of the 20 year old girl, allegedly collected her menstrual pad and gave it to Adebayo for ritual purposes.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in December 2019 at number 17, Abayomi Ayeyemi street, Ondo.

It was learnt that some months after the menstrual pad was collected, the victim started experiencing some discharges from her private parts.

This made the girl’s family to suspect foul play as the father of the girl reported the matter at the police station.

Spokesman of the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said investigations have commenced, stressing that “the father of the victim reported the case to the police in Ondo. The father said he suspected that his daughter was used for rituals by the men.”