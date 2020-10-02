The Police in Ondo State have arrested six suspects in connection with Tuesday’s clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ipele and Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the arrest said the suspects were allegedly responsible for the destruction of the billboards of the APC governorship candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Ipele community.

He also said efforts were on to apprehend those behind the destruction of the PDP billboards.

Ikoro said: “there was a clash in Ipele and we have begun investigation into the matter because there were allegations and counter allegations from both parties. But we have arrested those who destroyed the APC billboards and we are also trying to get those who destroyed the PDP billboards in the community.”

Supporters of both political parties were among those injured in the clash which occurred during a campaign tour of the PDP candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede and his supporters.

However, the PDP campaign which insisted that its party supporters were the victims of the unprovoked attack, urged the police to release their members who were unjustifiably arrested.