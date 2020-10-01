Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Police in Ondo State have arrested six suspects in connection with Tuesday’s clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ipele and Owo in Owo Local Government Area.

Spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the arrest on Thursday.

He said the suspects were allegedly responsible for the destruction of the billboards of the APC governorship candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, in Ipele community.

He also said efforts were on to apprehend those behind the destruction of the PDP billboards.

‘There was a clash in Ipele and we have begun investigation into the matter because there were allegations and counter allegations from both parties. But we have arrested those who destroyed the APC billboards and we are also trying to get those who destroyed the PDP billboards in the community,’ Ikoro said.

Supporters of both political parties were among those injured in the clash which occurred during a campaign tour of the PDP candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, and his supporters.

The PDP campaign, which insisted that its party supporters were the victims of the unprovoked attack, urged the police to release their members who were, according to them, unjustifiably arrested.