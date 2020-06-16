Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants have agreed to go for primary to determine who gets the party’s ticket for the governorship election.

This followed resistance by the governorship aspirants to allow the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, contest as the consensus candidate of the party.

Ajayi, who is currently at loggerheads with his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, it was gathered made efforts to secure the PPP governorship ticket but for the resistance of the aspirants of the party.

Already, the PDP parades three governorship aspirants, including Eyitayo Jegede, Eddy Olafeso and Banji Okunomo.

Jegede, who was the governorship candidate of the party in 2016, was said to be the leading contestant among them.

However, it was rumoured that there is serious pressure on Jegede to step down for Ajayi and serve as his running mate.

But, it was learnt that Jegede is hellbent at contesting the election and not ready to be running mate to either Ajayi or anyone.

Ajayi, sources, within the party, said is banking on the support of former vice president Atiku Abubakar who is a leader of the party at the national level.

It was not certain whether or not, other governorship aspirants would step down for Ajayi.

The situation, Daily Sun gathered, has generated serious tension within the PDP in the state and the deputy governor was alleged to be moving round to ensure he gets the party’s ticket.