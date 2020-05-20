Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will hold its governorship primary on October 10 to nominate its candidate for the Ondo State governorship election on July 22 and 23.

The opposition party noted that appeals arising from the nomination exercise will be treated on July 24.

The PDP, in a statement by the National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, indicated that the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms will last from June 8 to June 22. While the last day for the submission of forms will be June 26.

According to the opposition party, the governorship primary will be preceded by ward congresses to elect a three-man ad-hoc ward delegates on July 8 and local government congresses to elect one national delegate on July 15.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Daily Sun that the governorship aspirants are expected to pay N1 million for the collection of expression of interest form and N20 million for nomination form.

Ologondiyan said female aspirants are only required to pay N1 million for the expression of interest form, while the nomination form will be given to them free of charge.