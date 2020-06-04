Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant, Banji Okunomo, has promised to enthrone transparency in the administration of the state if elected as governor.

Okunomo stated this, in an interview with journalists, after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the PDP gubernatorial primary scheduled July 22 and 23, at the party’s national secretariat, in Abuja.

The government hopeful said if voted into office he would ensure that every that comes into the coffers of Ondo State is accounted for, by rendering a monthly financial account to the people.

He stated that as governor, his preoccupation would be to address the various challenges confronting the states and the citizens.

According to him,”I am not going to continue with what is currently the norm in the state where government is being run like a family business.

“I am a young man with a vision and mission and my mission and vision in putting myself forward at this critical time of our political lives in Ondo state is for me to come forward and address the challenges confronting our people.

“Ondo state requires immediate intervention. I am on a rescue mission and that mission is to come on board and make a lot of difference in the affairs of governance of the people of Ondo state.

“My antecedents will serve as an impetus to do more if given a higher respinsibillty as someone who as served as the Chief Executive of a local government in the past.

“I must say that there is nothing in Lagos that Ondo state does not have. We shall make the state an industrial hub where investors would be attracted to given the resources God has given us.”

Okunomo added that if elected governor, he would “create a corridor of economic opportunities. The free trade zone which has been abandoned but will become an industrial hub in my own time.”