Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to speak on the outcome of the Ondo governorship poll, 48-hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu as winner of the contest.

PDP National Publicity Secretary,Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said the opposition party would make its stance known on the outcome of Ondo governorship election, in which its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede came second.

Ologbondiyan stated that the attention of the PDP had been drawn to a statement by the chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, asking it to congratulate Akeredolu over the outcome of the poll.

“It is indeed ludicrous and completely absurd that Governor Buni is begging for endorsement of the election in spite of his awareness that the internal mechanism that produced his party’s candidate, as presided over by him, was faulty.

“Nigerians already knows that the emergence of Governor Mai Buni in the national leadership of his party is a subject of litigation and as such his nomination of any candidate for the election is seen, even among his party members, as a nullity until the court says otherwise.

“It will therefore be pathetic for Governor Mai Buni to attempt to use the PDP to build something on the nothingness of his position in his party. The PDP is too structured as a party to be used by anybody, under any guise, in that regard.”

The PDP spokesman added that “while our party will, in due course, make its official position on the outcome of the Ondo election known, the PDP urges President Muhammodu Buhari to take steps that would accelerate the amendment of the Electoral Act, which was stalled following his failure to sign the amended Act of the National Assembly in 2019.”