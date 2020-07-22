Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi and former commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in the state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede yesterday slugged it out for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a keenly contested primary election.

Although other aspirants including Bode Ayorinde, Godey Erewa, Sola Ebiseni, Banji Okunomo and Eddy Olafeso participated in the election, both Ajayi and Jegede we’re at the forefront of the election.

The official result of the election was not yet released as at press time, but it was gathered that the two contenders we’re leading.

As at 8.16pm, delegates from 16 out of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state had exercised their franchise and from all indications both Ajayi and Jegede are leading.

The chairman of the governorship primary election committee who is also the Governor of Enugu State, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had assured that the most popular of all the aspirants will emerge at the end of the exercise, just as he promised to ensure a transparent system.

Ugwuanyi who promised a level playing ground for all the aspirants, said the election was a free and fair exercise as measures were taken to prevent electoral malpractices I the conduct of the exercise.

Indications emerged that Ajayi and Jegede are both leading and the overall winner may be between the two of them as most of the delegates voted for the two aspirants.

It was learnt that many of the delegates who participated in the election voted in favour of Ajayi and Jegede and either of them may emerge the party’s candidate for the October 10 gubernatorial poll in the state.

However, some members of the party expressed displeasure on alleged vote buying by the deputy governor, who was alleged to have induced delegates financially.

But the deputy governor denied the allegation, saying that he toiled day and night seeking for the support of the delegates since he made his intention to contest under the platform of the party known.

Notwithstanding, a man who was caught with fake ballot papers at the International Conference Centre (Dome), venue of the primary election, alleged that he was working for one of the leading aspirants.

The suspect who was arrested by the police was said to have been detained after he had been beaten to stupor by angry members of the party.