Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Deputy Governor of Ondo State and first runner up in the governorship

primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Agboola

Ajayi has declared that he fought against many forces both within and

outside the party at the election.

Ajayi who said that he fought a good fight, noted that the

governorship primary election which was won by former Attorney General

and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede was a

battle he fought with determination in order to liberate the state.

In a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, Ajayi said

“following the outcome of the primary election of our party, the PDP,

held on 22nd July, 2020, where Eyitayo Jegede was elected winner, we

wish to thank the good people of Ondo State for standing with us in

the struggle to liberate our state.

“The people have spoken, and we accept the outcome in good faith,

knowing full well that it was a race against different forces. We

remain undaunted and resolute about our commitment to a people

oriented government against personalized democracy,” he said.

The primary election which started on Wednesday and ended on Thursday

morning was won by Jegede who polled 888 votes to defeat Ajayi who had

657 votes.

The Chairman of the primary election committee and Enugu State

governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwanyi who announcing the result said Jegede

polled the highest number of lawful votes in the election, thus

returned elected.

Other contestants in the election, including a former National Vice

Chairman (South West) of the PDP, Dr Eddy Olafeso polled 175 votes, a

former House of Representatives member, Dr Bode Ayorinde had 95 votes,

Mr Banji Okunomo polled 90 votes while Senator Boluwaji Kunlere

garnered 33 votes.

Others are Chief Sola Ebiseeni who had 29 votes and Godday Erewa who

had 14votes in the keenly contested primary election, while 64 invalid

votes were recorded out of 2011 total votes cast.