Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Men of the Nigeria Police have arrested a man, Lateef Balogun, for allegedly being in possession of fake ballot sheets to be used for the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Balogun, who claimed to be a chief, was arrested at the International Conference Centre (Dome), venue of the primary following a tip-off.

The suspect, who was taken away by the police officers at the venue of the primary, was allegedly working for one of the leading aspirants contesting the election.

He was alleged to be carrying a bag containing the ballot papers when some party members stopped him.

The party members descended on him before he was rescued by security operatives.

The suspect, however, denied knowledge of the offence levelled against him.

Protesters stormed the gate of the primary, claiming that the suspect is a loyalist of the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, just as they alleged that he was planning to rig the primary in favour of Ajayi.

It was gathered that the suspect has already been detained by the police.

Meanwhile, two passengers, travelling on Ugbe Akoko and Uba Akoko Road in Akoko North East Local Government Area, have been abducted by gunmen.

One of the victims, Agnes Akogun, was reportedly returning from a business trip when the hoodlums abducted her and one other man in the vehicle she boarded.

The husband of the kidnapped business woman said the whereabouts of his wife is still unknown, adding that he has not been contacted by the abductors to demand ransom.

He said some passersby, who saw the vehicle that conveyed his wife by the road side, informed him of the incident, while he had reported the incident to the police.

Police Commander for Iwaro Area Command, Funsho Iluyemi, who confirmed the abduction of the two persons, said men of the state anti-robbery squad have already combed the forest where the incident happened.

He said the perpetrators will soon be apprehended and the victims regain their freedom.