Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Men of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a man, Lateef Balogun for allegedly being in possession of fake ballot sheets to be used for the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Balogun who claimed to be a Chief was arrested at the International Conference Centre (Dome), venue of the primary election following a tip off.

The suspect who was taken away by the police officers at the venue of the primary was allegedly working for one of the leading aspirants contesting the election.

He was alleged to be carrying a bag containing the ballot papers when some party members stopped him.

The party members descended on him before he was rescued by security operatives.

The suspect however denied knowledge of the offence leveled against him.

However, protesters stormed the gate of the primary, claiming that the suspect is a loyalist of the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, just as they alleged that he was planning to rig the primary in favour of Ajayi.

It was gathered that the suspect has already been detained at the police custody.