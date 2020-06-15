Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State may have assumed a new dimension following resistance by the governorship aspirants of the party to allow the state Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi contest as the consensus candidate of the party.

Ajayi who is currently at loggerheads with his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, it was gathered made efforts to secure the PEP gubernatorial ticket but for the resistance of the gubernatorial aspirants or the party.

Already, the PDP parades three prominent governorship aspirants including Mr Eyitayo Jegede, Dr Eddy Olafeso and Mr Banji Okunomo.

All the governorship aspirants of the party were said to have agreed to go for primary election to determine who gets the party’s ticket

Jegede who was the governorship candidate of the party in 2016, was said to be the leading contestant among the aspirants.

However, it was rumoured that there is serious pressure on Jegede to step down for Ajayi and serve as his running mate.

But, it was leanrt that Jegede is hellbent at contesting the election and not ready to be running mate to either Ajayi or anyone.

Ajayi, sources within the party said is banking on the support of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who is a leader of the party at the national level.

It was not certain whether or not other governorship aspirants of the party would step down for Ajayi.

The situation, Daily Sun gathered has generated serious tension within the PDP in the state and the Deputy Governor was alleged to be moving round to ensure that he gets the party’s ticket.