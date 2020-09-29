Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A chieftain in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr Segun Sowunmi, has called for the PDP and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to work together in the coming election in order to defeat All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election.

Sowunmi said the PDP is not foreclosing talks with former Ondo State Governor and National Leader of the ZLP, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, on the governorship election which takes place on October 10.

Despite repeated denials by the ZLP that there is no alliance talk with the PDP, Sowumi believes the two parties can dislodge the incumbent if they work together

Sowunmi, a former spokesman of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, argued that the best way to defeat the Akeredolu administration is through an alliance between the PDP and the ZLP.

He said PDP leaders are still mounting pressure on Mimiko to collapse the ZLP structure into the PDP for this purpose.

The PDP chieftain noted that Mimiko remains a key actor in ensuring the collapse of the ZLP structure into the PDP and support Eyitayo Jegede, the governorship candidate of the PDP.

He assured that Jegede would not depart from the vision that Mimiko has for the State.

Sowunmi warned about the candidature of Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, saying he ‘could not be trusted, even when they gave him the second seat as Governor in waiting for Akeredolu. He made life difficult for him and couldn’t have the decency and dignity of resigning his appointment when he chose to jump ship but carry their mandate up and down in the market, negotiating for what is not lost

‘When we gave him a big reception in a big party like PDP, that did not satisfy him. Can every man insist that every time he goes out for election he must win?’ Sowunmi queried.