Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State police command on Tuesday paraded 17 suspected criminals arrested for different offences in the state.

The state commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state for alleged robbing, kidnapping and rape.

The police boss hinted that two of the suspects: Umoru Mohammed and Ibrahim specialise in robbing people of their valuables with promise to pay online.

He said two other suspects: Tunde Akinwumi aged 20, and Tunde Akinboyewa, 25, were arrested for allegedly raping a teenager, Joy Akinnobun, and a minor, Ilori Faith.

Adie said the two victims were rescued from further assault by a good ‘Samaritan’ who informed the police of the sad development.

The police boss said efforts were on by the police to apprehend their accomplices who are currently at large, stressing that the culprits would be charged to court at the conclusion of their investigation.

It was also disclosed that a gang of armed robbers invaded the granite site of Crunberg Construction Company Nigeria Limited at Omifon village via Ore and attacked two night guards and overpowered them before vandalising the company equipment.

The police boss said the suspects, Abubakar Ibrahim, 24, of Omifon village and Mohammed Bello, 25, who came from Kwara State were picked at Sweet Mother Street, Ore have confessed to the crime after

interrogation by the police.

Other robbery suspects that were paraded by the Police Commissioner were Sola Tosin, Lamidi Lucky and Ojo Are who were arrested while attempting to disposses one Shaibu Success of his motorcycle with registration number KAA 045 VS in Owo, Akure and Ose towns.

Items recovered from the hoodlums were one locally-made single barrel gun, three mobile phones, one packet of cigarettes and other dangerous weapons.