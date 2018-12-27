“The deputy commissioner of police ordered the destruction of the den immediately and also ordered a 24-hour surveillance of the area”

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command has arrested two suspected kidnappers in the state.

The suspected kidnappers who were said to be notorious for the act and other vices were arrested at Oba-Ose in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were arrested by the police special patrol team that was on surveillance on Owo-Abuja road.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Mr Femi Joseph, gave the names of the suspects as Jahae Mohammed and Jimoh Ahmed.

The PPRO informed that the police who went on patrol were led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Mudashiru Abudulahi.

According to him, the suspects were identified to be the leaders of the gang terrorising travelers and people of the area.

“The exercise saw men and officers of the police patrol team trekking 20 kilometres inside the forest reserve along the Oba/ Ose–Akoko road where the team located two points where the kidnappers operated and destroyed them, as the kidnappers had already fled before the arrival of the security operatives.

“Only three young men were seen in the entire forest; the exercise lasted for hours. At the two locations in the thick forest, items such as clothes and shoes suspected to belong to their victims, and cudgels were seen.

“The deputy commissioner of police ordered the destruction of the den immediately and also ordered a 24-hour surveillance of the area with the aim of getting down the kidnappers terrorising travellers and people of the state.

The PPRO stated that the state commissioner of Police, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju, had directed that a 24 hour patrol be enforce in the state to ensure safety of lives and properties.

He urged the people to always give useful information that will ensure safety of lives of the people.