Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command on Friday paraded 20 suspects over alleged involvement in various criminal acts in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami who paraded the suspects,, said they were arrested for crimes ranging from kidnapping to cultism, unlawful possession of firearms, armed robbery, murder and stealing.

Salami said that items recovered from the suspects include eight guns, 14 live cartridges, 38 live ammunition, one Toyota corolla car, one TVS motorcycle, one axe, one cutlass and N231, 000.

The police boss said all the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.

He said “I have sent out a stern warning to criminals lurking around Ondo State that this command will no longer harbour criminals and their activities, and for this reason, they should relocate to wherever they find it convenient to do their trade.

“Those who heard and believed in my warning relocated, but some few recalcitrant who decided to make a trial, are now convinced that I never made an empty threat.

“I am using this medium to advise once again any criminal hoping to do his hazardous business of crime in Ondo State to have a second thought as the command would not make it easy for such person to operate.

“As usual, I would like the good people of Ondo State to continue to give us useful information so that we can always make Ondo State a place to stay with less crime,” the CP added.