From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Police in Ondo State have arrested 20 suspects in connection with the crises in Ikare -Akoko and Owo communities.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami, disclosed this while addressing reporters in Akure, the state capital.

He said the suspects would be charged to court anytime members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) calls off their strike.

Mr. Salami noted that those involved in the crises in the two communities would not be allowed to go unpunished.

Crisis last week erupted in Owo when members of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) and members of a secret cut clashed.

The crisis claimed two lives while two houses were set ablaze.

In Ikare, chieftaincy crisis also caused violence in the town, forcing the state government to impose curfew in the community.