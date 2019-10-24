Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State police command has arrested five persons for allegedly selling dead cows to unsuspecting residents of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph who disclosed this in a statement released last night, said the command arrested the suspects in different parts of the state.

Joseph said those arrested included four butchers and one herder.

The PPRO said the suspects were arrested when the police got the report from the environmental health officers that the herders had sold the dead cows to some butchers at cheap prices.

“It was the environmental officers that discovered that the Fulani boys were selling the contaminated cows to the butchers and reported to us. So, about four butchers have been arrested and one herder on the matter. We will charge them to court after the completion of our investigation,” the PPRO said.

The state chairman of the Maiyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Garuba Bello, when contacted, said he had not been briefed about the development.

“I have been calling our people in Ikare Akoko, to know what happened, but their lines were not going through,” Garuba stated.