Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State police command has arrested five suspected kidnappers allegedly terrorizing the people of the state.

The suspected kidnappers were nabbed after the alleged abduction of one Omoghae Igbegbon, who was kidnapped on April 2, 2019, along Akunnu-Akoko/Auga-Akoko road.

The suspected kidnappers had

allegedly stolen the sum of N185,000 belonging to their victim before demanding

N30 million ransom for his release.

Parading the suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, disclosed that it took the spirited efforts of his men to chase the

kidnappers to their hideout in Ibilo, Edo State where they were eventually apprehended.

He said: “On April 2, 2019, one Omoghae Igbegbon of A3 Senior Staff Quarters, NIFOR, Benin City Edo State was attacked by gunmen numbering six along Akunnu Akoko/Auga Akoko road in Ondo State.

“The hoodlums robbed him of a total sum of N185,000.00 and also abducted him into the bush. The abductors demanded N30m ransom for his release.

“On April 3, 2019, a team of policemen with members of a vigilance group trailed the kidnappers to their den at Ibilo, Edo State.

“After an exchange of gunfire, the kidnappers fled to an unknown destination, leaving behind one pump action, one double-barrel, and two

single barrel guns. The victim escaped to a community in Ibilo where he explained his

ordeal in the hands of the kidnappers.

“The police placed the community on a red alert to watch out for any strange face. Thereafter, one Ismaila Wakili, aged 19 years,

from Niger State whom the victim later recognized as one of the kidnappers was arrested and handed over to the police.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and mentioned other members of his gang.

“The suspect led a team of detectives to the hideouts of the hoodlums at Aduwawa in Benin City, Edo State where the police arrested Abdullahi Sanni from Kogi State, Mohammed Abdullahi from Sokoto State,

Umoru Usman from Kebbi State and Sheu Usman from Niger State.

“Ismaila Wakili identified them to be members of the kidnap gang terrorizing Akoko axis of Ondo State,” he added.

He maintained that effort was on to arrest other fleeing members of the gang, while those already apprehended would be charged to the court upon conclusion of the investigation.

However, one of the arrested kidnappers, Ismaila Wakili, who admitted participating in the crime, denied knowing the other four suspects with whom he was paraded.

He said the operation was his first major operation with the gang.