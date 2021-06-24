From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The police in Ondo state have apprehended seven suspects for allegedly robbing a truck loaded with 900 bags of cement.

The armed robbers who allegedly perpetrated their darstardly act in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state also allegedly matcheted the driver of the truck.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects will be charged to court after the completion of police investigations.

Salami said the suspects specialized in snatching articulated vehicles with its loads at gun-point.

The Police Commissioner said that the truck was on its way from Ibese in Ogun State to Okitipupa in Ondo State before it was attacked.

He said “luck ran out on them as the Police got the intelligence of the attack and began chasing them; where seven of the suspected robbers were arrested from their hideouts.

“They have all confessed to the robbery and have also told the Police the reason they inflicted serious injuries on the head and body of the driver, who is now recuperating in an undisclosed medical facility,” the Police boss added.

The suspects arrested are: Victor Sunday, Ogbonaya Gabriel, Felix Aur, Promise Ede, Alaska Isaac, Sodiq Momodu and Tosin Igbasan.