From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command has arrested a fake police officer identified as Nkanu Patrick.

Aged 50 years, Patrick was alleged to have impersonated as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and used the position to dupe unsuspecting members of the public.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the arrest in a statement.

The PPRO siad “On the 23rd of February, 2022 at about 2.00pm a team of Policemen attached to Ore Division who were on stop and search duty along Benin/Ore expressway intercepted a Volkswagen Mini Bus carrying Pharmaceutical products enroute Benin being escorted by the suspect in a complete Police camouflage uniform.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“His dressing arose the suspicion of the Policemen on duty and had to probe further into his particulars, when asked of his identity, he could not give satisfactory account of himself as a Police officer.

“Investigation however, revealed that the suspect, has never been a Policeman but was close to Policemen in his area,” he said.

Odunlami assured that the suspect will soon be charged to court.