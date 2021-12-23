From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command has arrested a murder suspect who was caught with human head wrapped inside a sack.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran who paraded the suspect alongside some kidnap suspects and suspected ritualists said the proactive efforts of the police led to the arrest of the suspects.

He said “On the 23rd of December, 2021, the Police received an information that a self acclaimed cleric named Alfa Tunde Olayiwola a suspected ritualist was about to receive a consignment suspected to be a Human head.

“The Police immediately swung into action and the cleric was apprehended at Ajagbale Area of Oka, Ondo town.

“A fresh human head was found in his custody. He confessed that the head found in his possession was to be used to ensure he had a better life,” he added.

Also, the police Commissioner disclosed that two suspected cultists were arrested in the state.

“Based on the recent cult activities and supremacy battle between rival cult groups in Okitipupa, the Anti-cultism section took the battle to the area and this led to the arrest of two suspects namely Mathew Thankgod aged 18 years and Olabokunde Micheal Aged aged 20 years in their hide out.

“They led the police to one Olayeye Segun, aged 25 years who is a blacksmith who produced and supplies them with arms with which they operate.

“A cut to size single made English barrel was recovered from the suspects,” he hinted.

Besides, he disclosed that a suspected kidnapper allegedly involved in the kidnap of a Deeper Life Bible Church Pastor in the state has been arrested.

“One suspected kidnapper, Ayobola Samuel, arrested in Ekiti State, on the 9th of November 2021, the suspect mentioned one Dayo Titus AKA ‘Dayo Igwe’ as the master mind of the kidnap of Deeper Life Pastor in Akure.

“The Police started trailing the said ‘Dayo’, and this paid off as the suspect was arrested in Ondo Town on the 2nd of December, 2021.