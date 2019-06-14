Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State police command has arrested a 29-year-old-nursing mother, Ebisemi Ebiyen, for allegedly concealing two AK 47 rifles inside her baby’s bag.

The suspect, who is currently cooling her heels in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) of the state police command in Akure, was arrested by detectives attached to Ilaje/Es-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

Findings by our correspondent revealed that the policemen who arrested the suspect acted on a tip-off.

The woman, it was gathered, could not give a satisfactory explanation regarding how she came about the weapons concealed in her bag.

It was learnt that the suspect was moved to Akure, the state capital after interrogation by the police at Ilaje.

A competent police source who spoke under condition of anonymity told our correspondent that the suspect had given useful information to the police.

The source explained that the suspect was coming from a neighbouring community with her six-month-old baby when nemesis caught up with her.

Reports had it that the husband of the suspect has since absconded after he got the news that his wife had been arrested.

It was gathered that the state police command will parade the suspect after preliminary investigations into the matter are concluded.