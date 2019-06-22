Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo state police command has arrested two members of an armed robbery syndicate allegedly operating in the state.

The suspects; Kingsley Ngbi aged 30 and Jibril Alazigha aged 37 of Kayama Local Government of Bayelsa State were apprehended in the state. Parading the suspects, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Femi Joseph said the suspects were arrested following a report by some individuals.

Joseph said one Yemisi Ogidan reported to the police that she withdrew the sum of #975,000 at Zenith Bank in Alagbaka area of Akure and the money was stolen from her along Oba Adesida road, Akure.

The PPRO said the victim reported to the police that the armed robbers drove a Toyota Corolla car and trailed her with the car till they eventually robbed her of the money.

He said “the hoodlums who came out of the vehicle thereafter damaged the Siena car and made away with the money.” According to him, officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) took over the case and consequently arrested the suspects.

Joseph said during the interrogation, they confessed to the crime, adding that they belong to a syndicate that specialized in robbing bank customers in Akure, the state capital by trailing them from the bank after withdrawing substantial amounts of money.

He said items recovered from the suspects include: six masters keys and a Toyota Corolla with registration number, YEN 99 HB which they used in perpetrating their evil act.